Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,126 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 293.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10,090.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 77.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $32.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.60 and its 200-day moving average is $32.75. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $51.77.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.41%.

Harley-Davidson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Further Reading

