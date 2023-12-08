Head to Head Comparison: Atour Lifestyle (ATAT) versus Its Competitors

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) is one of 39 public companies in the “Hotels & motels” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Atour Lifestyle to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Atour Lifestyle and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atour Lifestyle 11.15% 28.31% 7.83% Atour Lifestyle Competitors -0.26% -260.61% 2.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Atour Lifestyle and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atour Lifestyle 0 0 3 0 3.00 Atour Lifestyle Competitors 403 2133 3083 67 2.49

Earnings and Valuation

Atour Lifestyle currently has a consensus target price of $29.43, suggesting a potential upside of 78.17%. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies have a potential upside of 268.29%. Given Atour Lifestyle’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atour Lifestyle has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Atour Lifestyle and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Atour Lifestyle $3.79 billion $14.22 million 39.33 Atour Lifestyle Competitors $3.25 billion $146.20 million 48.58

Atour Lifestyle has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Atour Lifestyle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.6% of Atour Lifestyle shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.5% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Atour Lifestyle pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Atour Lifestyle pays out 31.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 30.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Atour Lifestyle lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Summary

Atour Lifestyle competitors beat Atour Lifestyle on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests. The company also provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

