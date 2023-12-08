Head-To-Head Review: Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) and Vivic (OTCMKTS:VIVC)

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) and Vivic (OTCMKTS:VIVC – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Vision Marine Technologies and Vivic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vision Marine Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Vivic 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vision Marine Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 192.21%. Given Vision Marine Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vision Marine Technologies is more favorable than Vivic.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.8% of Vision Marine Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.4% of Vision Marine Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Vision Marine Technologies and Vivic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vision Marine Technologies -370.05% -121.91% -71.29% Vivic N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vision Marine Technologies and Vivic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vision Marine Technologies $5.65 million 3.15 -$15.50 million ($1.72) -0.90 Vivic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vivic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vision Marine Technologies.

Summary

Vision Marine Technologies beats Vivic on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vision Marine Technologies

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sale of Electric Boats and Rental of Electric Boats. It offers e-motion electric powertrain systems; e-motion electric outboards; electric boats; boat parts and related maintenance services; short-term rental of electric boats; and boat club membership; as well as manufactures customized electric boats. The company also provides its products through e-commerce website and distributors. It serves original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Riopel Marine Inc. and changed its name to Vision Marine Technologies Inc. in April 2020. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Boisbriand, Canada.

About Vivic

Vivic Corp. engages in the construction of marinas and yachts under Monte Fino brand in the mainland China. It operates Joy Wave, an online platform that offers yacht rental and leisure services; development of energy-saving yacht engines; and provision of tourism consultancy services, as well as yacht services. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Vivic Corp. is a subsidiary of Honetech Inc.

