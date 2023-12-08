Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an inline rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.08.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HIMS

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $8.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -51.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average is $7.60. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.34.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $226.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.08 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $56,898.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 403,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,979.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $56,898.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 403,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,979.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 6,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $42,666.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,166.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,098 shares of company stock worth $785,410 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,487,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,609 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,524,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,833 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,391,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,597,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 677.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,538,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.