Insider Buying: BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Major Shareholder Buys $669,591.10 in Stock

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 44,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $669,591.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,670,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,793,474.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 34,254 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $509,356.98.

On Friday, December 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,639 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,030.81.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,946 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $146,802.96.

On Monday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 325,841 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $4,767,053.83.

On Friday, November 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 91,143 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.68 per share, with a total value of $1,337,979.24.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 388,172 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $5,710,010.12.

On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 28,207 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $416,617.39.

On Friday, November 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 31,866 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $468,111.54.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 235,490 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $3,475,832.40.

On Friday, November 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,722 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $126,817.88.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BCAT opened at $14.90 on Friday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $15.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.80.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCAT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 5.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 4.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 7.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 9.2% in the third quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 25,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

(Get Free Report)

–

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.