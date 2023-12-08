Insider Buying: BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Major Shareholder Buys $669,591.10 in Stock

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 44,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $669,591.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,670,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,793,474.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 34,254 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $509,356.98.
- On Friday, December 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,639 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,030.81.
- On Wednesday, November 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,946 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $146,802.96.
- On Monday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 325,841 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $4,767,053.83.
- On Friday, November 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 91,143 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.68 per share, with a total value of $1,337,979.24.
- On Wednesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 388,172 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $5,710,010.12.
- On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 28,207 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $416,617.39.
- On Friday, November 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 31,866 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $468,111.54.
- On Wednesday, November 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 235,490 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $3,475,832.40.
- On Friday, November 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,722 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $126,817.88.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE BCAT opened at $14.90 on Friday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $15.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.80.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Cuts Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCAT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 5.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 4.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 7.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 9.2% in the third quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 25,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.63% of the company’s stock.
About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
–
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Consumer staples vs. consumer discretionary
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- How to invest in GTE technology: A guide
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- What are consumer staples stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.