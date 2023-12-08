Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells $433,400.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.70, for a total value of $433,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,507,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE ANET opened at $215.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.57 and a 12-month high of $223.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.68.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JMP Securities increased their price target on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.72.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,320,000 after buying an additional 4,002,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 391.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,848,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,313 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $465,634,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,885,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

