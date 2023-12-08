Insider Selling: Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) EVP Sells $634,500.00 in Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) EVP Alok Sethi sold 25,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $634,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

NYSE BEN opened at $25.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.34. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.62.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Resources

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 981,103 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $24,116,000 after acquiring an additional 106,129 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 6.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 67,889 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 6.0% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.0% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,629 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the third quarter worth about $273,000. 46.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BEN

About Franklin Resources

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.