Insider Selling: Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) EVP Sells $634,500.00 in Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) EVP Alok Sethi sold 25,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $634,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Franklin Resources Price Performance
NYSE BEN opened at $25.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.34. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.62.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Franklin Resources
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.75.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BEN
About Franklin Resources
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin Resources
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Consumer staples vs. consumer discretionary
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- How to invest in GTE technology: A guide
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- What are consumer staples stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.