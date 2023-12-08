iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Stock Position Lifted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 230,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,271,000 after buying an additional 37,524 shares during the period. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,339,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,033,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,168,575,000 after buying an additional 4,089,978 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,704,000 after buying an additional 53,400 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $63.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.29. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.27 and a fifty-two week high of $64.11.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

