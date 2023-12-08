JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,335,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394,193 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.93% of Constellium worth $22,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellium by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Constellium by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 27,368 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Constellium by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 101,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter.

CSTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Constellium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

CSTM opened at $17.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.75. Constellium SE has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $19.46.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Constellium had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

