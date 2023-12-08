JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 188.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 821,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 536,316 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.31% of Photronics worth $21,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Photronics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Photronics by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Photronics by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Photronics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Photronics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLAB opened at $20.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Photronics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $26.98.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Photronics had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Photronics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

