Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock Position Increased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,904 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $148,234.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,078 shares in the company, valued at $23,907,361.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $831,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $148,234.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,907,361.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,036 shares of company stock worth $1,410,841. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Juniper Networks stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.55. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 12.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

