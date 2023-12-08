KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,510 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in KE were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of KE during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of KE in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in KE by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. 36.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KE stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. KE Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $21.08. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.71.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $1.02. KE had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BEKE shares. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of KE from $23.30 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet raised KE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, KE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

