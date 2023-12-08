Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 562.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 153.8% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,581,000 after acquiring an additional 16,669 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 23.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNSL opened at $328.95 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.90 and a 52-week high of $457.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $382.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.10.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $377.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.43 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.79%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $521.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.14.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total transaction of $1,373,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,117 shares in the company, valued at $105,145,067.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total value of $1,373,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,117 shares in the company, valued at $105,145,067.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.60, for a total value of $621,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,708,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,303,500. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

