Madre Armelle De Sells 4,027 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) insider Madre Armelle De sold 4,027 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $470,273.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,720 shares in the company, valued at $10,360,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Datadog Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $115.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -958.33, a PEG ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.86. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $120.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $547.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. FCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Datadog by 2.4% in the third quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 8.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in Datadog by 7.0% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Datadog by 4.9% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.80.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

