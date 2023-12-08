Magellan Asset Management Ltd Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,546,970 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 945,585 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 6.4% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.05% of Amazon.com worth $723,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. State Street Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after purchasing an additional 116,383,502 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,263,591,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,438,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,145 shares of company stock worth $16,034,099. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.88.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $146.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $149.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 76.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

