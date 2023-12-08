Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Position Boosted by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $1,013,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 235.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 295 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 29.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $369,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,760 shares in the company, valued at $8,232,843.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mesa Laboratories Price Performance

NASDAQ MLAB opened at $100.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.50 million, a PE ratio of -717.07 and a beta of 0.75. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.86 and a 12 month high of $206.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.26.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $53.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.65 million. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is -457.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MLAB

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.