Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Penserra Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 522,573 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 53,412 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.5% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $177,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after buying an additional 150,053,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 29,789.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,570,893 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,477,000 after buying an additional 16,515,452 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Microsoft by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,638,815,000 after buying an additional 14,652,150 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $370.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $350.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $219.35 and a 52 week high of $384.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Guggenheim raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.93.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

