Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Makena Capital Management LLC

Makena Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,535 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 13,775 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.7% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in Microsoft by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.6 %

Microsoft stock opened at $370.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $219.35 and a 12-month high of $384.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $350.43 and its 200 day moving average is $337.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.93.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

