Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 348.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Stock Down 0.1 %

MUSA opened at $359.80 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.65 and a 1-year high of $382.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $363.37 and a 200-day moving average of $327.08.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $1.61. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 71.06% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.28 earnings per share. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 23.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.91%.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In related news, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total value of $828,749.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Murphy USA news, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total transaction of $2,648,277.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,033.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total value of $828,749.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,474 shares of company stock worth $14,477,727. 9.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MUSA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Murphy USA from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.00.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

