NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) vs. Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Critical Analysis

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) and NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Phunware has a beta of 9.65, meaning that its stock price is 865% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NerdWallet has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Phunware and NerdWallet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phunware $21.79 million 0.56 -$50.89 million ($0.37) -0.25 NerdWallet $607.70 million 1.56 -$10.20 million ($0.01) -1,248.00

Analyst Recommendations

NerdWallet has higher revenue and earnings than Phunware. NerdWallet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phunware, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Phunware and NerdWallet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phunware 0 0 1 0 3.00 NerdWallet 0 2 5 0 2.71

Phunware currently has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,002.54%. NerdWallet has a consensus price target of $15.17, suggesting a potential upside of 21.53%. Given Phunware’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Phunware is more favorable than NerdWallet.

Profitability

This table compares Phunware and NerdWallet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phunware -257.36% -149.96% -63.26% NerdWallet -0.10% -0.17% -0.14%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.6% of Phunware shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.2% of NerdWallet shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Phunware shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.6% of NerdWallet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NerdWallet beats Phunware on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement. It is also involved in the integration of its SDK licenses into existing applications maintained by its customers, as well as custom application development and support services; provision of cloud-based vertical solutions for healthcare, retail, sports, aviation, real estate, hospitality, education, and other applications; offering application transactions, including re-occurring and one-time transactional media purchases for application discovery, user acquisition and audience building, audience engagement, and audience monetization; and pre-packaged and custom high-end personal computer systems for gaming, streaming, and cryptocurrency mining enthusiasts. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet, Inc. operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans. NerdWallet, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in San Francisco, California.

