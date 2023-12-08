Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 91.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 84.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 93.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 64.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $79.86 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.44 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 56.93%.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In related news, CEO Michael O’grady acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,779 shares in the company, valued at $14,307,612.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler purchased 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.55 per share, with a total value of $87,142.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 41,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,520.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael O’grady purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 219,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,307,612.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 26,359 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,169 and have sold 12 shares valued at $1,266. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on NTRS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Northern Trust from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

