Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,202 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Novavax worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Novavax by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Novavax by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 239.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after buying an additional 50,708 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Novavax Trading Down 0.9 %

Novavax stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $656.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.35. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $18.55.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.04 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 74.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.15) EPS. Research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novavax

(Free Report)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Featured Stories

