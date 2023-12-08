O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOS. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,238,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 207.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,684,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,451,000 after buying an additional 13,284,372 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 291.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,048,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,868,000 after buying an additional 5,992,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 22.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,401,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $182,639,000 after buying an additional 4,679,471 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 268.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,197,882 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,113,000 after buying an additional 4,514,662 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $9.40 to $9.80 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.70 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.53.

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $6.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.50. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $8.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 38.42%. The firm had revenue of $526.55 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

