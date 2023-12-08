O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $71,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 817.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,945,000. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 40,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 8,618 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,461,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $640,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

EFAV stock opened at $68.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.79.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

