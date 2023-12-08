O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $71,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 817.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 932 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $11,945,000. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 40,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,461,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $640,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $68.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.79. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

See Also

