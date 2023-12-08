O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $78,000 in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 137.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of IGM opened at $423.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.09. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $272.47 and a twelve month high of $428.70.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

