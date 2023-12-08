O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New $72,000 Investment in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,369.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 927.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $46.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $38.41 and a 1-year high of $47.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.29.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.