O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Takes $72,000 Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 91.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $3,782,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $4,189,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the second quarter worth $320,000.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $46.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $38.41 and a 1 year high of $47.40.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.