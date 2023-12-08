Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,166 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 425,269.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,279,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278,206 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599,728 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,407,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,968 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $40,751,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,284,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,724,000 after buying an additional 1,197,979 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organon & Co. Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.31. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.65.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 147.13%. Analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 48.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

