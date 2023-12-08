Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $160.01 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 824,951 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,909 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.2% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $160,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in Apple by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $150,975,907,000 after acquiring an additional 20,424,207 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 116,483.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,171,112 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,918,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Apple by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 234,017,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,589,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.25.

Apple Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $194.27 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

