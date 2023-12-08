Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 680.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 258,921 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 78.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3,499.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 90.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $84,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:PDM opened at $6.72 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $11.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.57). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 3.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.64%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

Further Reading

