Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Invests $951,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capasso Planning Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,546,970 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $723,103,000 after acquiring an additional 945,585 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,068.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 14,890 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,579,026 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $205,842,000 after acquiring an additional 58,026 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 579,105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $75,492,000 after acquiring an additional 49,772 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Redburn Partners increased their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at $9,343,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,145 shares of company stock worth $16,034,099 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $146.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.77 and a 200-day moving average of $132.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 76.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $149.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

