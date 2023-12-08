PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $416,000 Position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 41,286 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 233.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLP opened at $39.64 on Friday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $52.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.90 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.71 and a 200-day moving average of $43.11.

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Simulations Plus’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

In related news, Director John Kenneth Paglia sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $35,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Kenneth Paglia sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $35,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 31,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $1,208,542.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,793,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,178,294. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,086,876 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

