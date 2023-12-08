Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Precision Drilling worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 246.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PDS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$118.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.71.

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

Precision Drilling stock opened at $52.58 on Friday. Precision Drilling Co. has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $86.94. The company has a market capitalization of $765.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.27.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.41). Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $333.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.62 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Co. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

