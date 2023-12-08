Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) President Sells $433,314.48 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) President Michael E. Sturmer sold 12,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $433,314.48. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 173,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,998.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PGNY opened at $36.31 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 69.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.67 and its 200 day moving average is $36.21.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Progyny had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PGNY. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

