Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,660 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Raymond James by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,900,000 after buying an additional 410,025 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,993,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,098,000 after buying an additional 1,625,771 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Raymond James by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,876,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,222,000 after buying an additional 312,384 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Raymond James by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,584,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,045,000 after buying an additional 708,461 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,057,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,869,000 after purchasing an additional 39,067 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RJF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $412,695.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $799,654.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $412,695.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raymond James Price Performance

Raymond James stock opened at $105.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.04. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $120.73.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 18.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 22.61%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

