Reviewing Textron (NYSE:TXT) and Austal (OTCMKTS:AUTLF)

Austal (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Free Report) and Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Austal and Textron’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Austal N/A N/A N/A $0.09 13.78 Textron $13.43 billion 1.11 $861.00 million $4.64 16.43

Textron has higher revenue and earnings than Austal. Austal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Textron, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

22.5% of Austal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of Textron shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Textron shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Austal and Textron, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Austal 0 0 1 0 3.00 Textron 1 3 4 0 2.38

Textron has a consensus price target of $84.71, suggesting a potential upside of 11.10%. Given Textron’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Textron is more favorable than Austal.

Profitability

This table compares Austal and Textron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Austal N/A N/A N/A Textron 7.07% 14.70% 6.32%

Summary

Textron beats Austal on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Austal

Austal Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and support of vessels for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: USA Shipbuilding, USA Support, Australasia Shipbuilding, and Australasia Support. The company offers passenger only ferries, vehicle passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; and naval and other defense vessels, as well as patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies. It also develops and integrates advanced vessel control and information management systems, including MARINELINK, an integrated monitoring and control system; and motion control systems and interceptors. In addition, the company provides life capability management and vessel support services, such as crew training and instruction, vessel servicing, repair and maintenance, integrated logistics support, vessel sustainment, and information management systems support, as well as refits and manages annual dockings to naval, government, and commercial operators. Further, it offers contract maintenance, aluminum vessels brokerage, and consultancy services to commercial and defense fleet operators, as well as manufactures and sells vessel parts, equipment, consumables, and tooling products. Austal Limited was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Australia.

About Textron

Textron Inc. operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts. Its Bell segment supplies military and commercial helicopters, tiltrotor aircrafts, and related spare parts and services. The Textron Systems segment offers unmanned aircraft systems, electronic systems and solutions, advanced marine crafts, piston aircraft engines, live military air-to-air and air-to-ship training, weapons and related components, and armored and specialty vehicles. Its Industrial segment offers blow-molded solutions, including conventional plastic fuel tanks and pressurized fuel tanks for hybrid vehicle applications, clear-vision systems, plastic tanks for catalytic reduction systems, and battery housing systems for use in electric vehicles primarily to automobile original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and golf cars, off-road utility vehicles, recreational side-by-side and all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, light transportation vehicles, aviation ground support equipment, professional turf-maintenance equipment, and turf-care vehicles to golf courses and resorts, government agencies and municipalities, consumers, outdoor enthusiasts, and commercial and industrial users. The Textron eAviation segment manufactures and sells light aircraft and gliders with electric and combustion engines; and provides other research and development initiatives related to sustainable aviation solutions. Its Finance segment offers financing services to purchase new and pre-owned aircraft and Bell helicopters. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

