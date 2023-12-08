Rick M. Mcconnell Sells 14,018 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $765,803.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,194,379.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Dynatrace Trading Down 0.5 %
DT opened at $53.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.63, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.18 and its 200 day moving average is $49.53. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.39 and a 12-month high of $55.87.
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $351.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.61 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DT shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson raised shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.57.
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
