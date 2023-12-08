Rick M. Mcconnell Sells 14,018 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $765,803.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,194,379.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dynatrace Trading Down 0.5 %

DT opened at $53.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.63, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.18 and its 200 day moving average is $49.53. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.39 and a 12-month high of $55.87.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $351.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.61 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 11,824.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,411,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,702,000 after buying an additional 2,391,545 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 1.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,058,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,448,000 after purchasing an additional 19,819 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 4,760.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 300,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,065,000 after purchasing an additional 294,796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 0.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 757.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 176,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 155,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DT shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson raised shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.57.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

