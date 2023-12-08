RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in RLI by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 2.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of RLI by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RLI by 1.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RLI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RLI. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on RLI in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on RLI from $151.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

RLI Stock Performance

RLI stock opened at $133.22 on Friday. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $123.04 and a 1 year high of $149.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.39.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.53. RLI had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $331.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLI Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.25%.

RLI Company Profile

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.