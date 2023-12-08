Sei Investments Co. Buys 5,221 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,666,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,254,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,517,000 after acquiring an additional 22,322 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,822,000 after acquiring an additional 141,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 50.6% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 650,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,605,000 after acquiring an additional 218,630 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDGL. StockNews.com raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.09.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

MDGL opened at $235.61 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.21 and a fifty-two week high of $322.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.89 and its 200 day moving average is $193.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of -0.42.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.90) by ($0.44). Research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 64,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.47 per share, for a total transaction of $12,128,044.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,667,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,199,090.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 64,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.47 per share, for a total transaction of $12,128,044.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,667,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,199,090.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 1,800 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $393,966.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,268.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 144,908 shares of company stock worth $25,576,570. Insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.