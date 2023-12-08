Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $99.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $107.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.65 and its 200 day moving average is $92.03.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 322.58%.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.70.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

