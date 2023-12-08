Sei Investments Co. Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,205 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 21,739 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.40% of Global Ship Lease worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $623,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 14,254 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $851,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Global Ship Lease Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GSL opened at $18.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average of $18.78. The company has a market capitalization of $660.24 million, a P/E ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.65.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $174.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.42 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 47.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

Global Ship Lease Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.65%.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2023, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

