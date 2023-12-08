Sei Investments Co. Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,499 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,744 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.12% of InterDigital worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 24.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 44.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,729 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 21,169 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterDigital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $105.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.54. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.11 and a 1-year high of $106.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $140.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.94 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 36.96%. Analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other InterDigital news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $209,380.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,032.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,532 shares of company stock worth $385,253 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IDCC shares. StockNews.com raised InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. William Blair started coverage on InterDigital in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

