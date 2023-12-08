Sei Investments Co. Has $3.15 Million Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 369.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,610 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.15% of Ingevity worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ingevity from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. CJS Securities downgraded Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingevity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $41.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.37. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.82. Ingevity Co. has a 12 month low of $36.66 and a 12 month high of $90.81.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.28 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

