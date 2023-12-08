Sei Investments Co. Has $3.26 Million Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,747 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,564 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Synovus Financial worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth $419,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 10.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 7,682 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNV opened at $35.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.35 and a 200-day moving average of $29.97. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.39. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $44.44.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $550.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.55%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha purchased 4,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $91,998.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,692,699 shares in the company, valued at $36,393,028.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 236,481 shares of company stock worth $5,057,219. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

