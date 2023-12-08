Sei Investments Co. Purchases 15,471 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,471 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.15% of Green Plains worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Green Plains by 11.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Green Plains by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Green Plains by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Green Plains by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Green Plains by 2.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $23.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.37. Green Plains Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $37.49.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $892.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Green Plains from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

