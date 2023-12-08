Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Avista worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avista Stock Performance

Shares of Avista stock opened at $35.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.39 and a 200 day moving average of $35.98. Avista Co. has a 12 month low of $30.53 and a 12 month high of $45.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Avista Announces Dividend

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $369.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.31 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 9.46%. Avista’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avista

In other Avista news, Director Donald C. Burke sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $82,704.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,348.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Avista from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com cut Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upgraded Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet cut Avista from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Avista from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

About Avista

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

