Sei Investments Co. Sells 1,252 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Olin were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Olin by 6.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Olin by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 38,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Olin by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Olin by 3.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Olin by 1.6% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.54 and its 200 day moving average is $50.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Olin had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Olin’s payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Olin from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.27.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

