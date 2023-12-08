SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Insider Ric Smith Sells 121,087 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) insider Ric Smith sold 121,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $2,416,896.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 488,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,750,839.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ric Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 6th, Ric Smith sold 15,417 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $351,507.60.

On Friday, November 24th, Ric Smith sold 10,167 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $180,565.92.

On Friday, November 3rd, Ric Smith sold 3,082 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $46,908.04.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Ric Smith sold 10,166 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $165,909.12.

On Monday, September 25th, Ric Smith sold 10,167 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $159,113.55.

SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of S opened at $23.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.42. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $24.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 0.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.09 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 74.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on S. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,235,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in SentinelOne by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 12,562 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

