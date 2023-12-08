Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Given New $22.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JMP Securities from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. BTIG Research lowered Sprinklr from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sprinklr has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.17.

CXM stock opened at $11.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.17, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.24.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.42 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sprinklr will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Diane Adams sold 2,916 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $43,331.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 273,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,893.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Diane Adams sold 2,916 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $43,331.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 273,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,893.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 88,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $1,288,911.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,028.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 782,503 shares of company stock valued at $11,208,196. 40.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in Sprinklr by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 11,204,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sprinklr by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,343,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,704,000 after acquiring an additional 759,933 shares during the period. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,980,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sprinklr by 302.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,344,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769,625 shares during the period. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Sprinklr by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,728,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,318 shares during the period. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

